Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have suffered disappointment in their pursuit of Fiorentina full-back Robin Gosens, who has rejected the chance to move to the City Ground.

Forest are keen to land another full-back and have been looking at several options, with Fiorentina’s Gosens emerging as someone they were pushing for before the window closes on Monday evening.

Fiorentina have appeared to be ready to do business, but only in the event that Gosens wants the move and the German has been unsure.

Now Gosens has made a decision and, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, he ‘has rejected Nottingham Forest’s offer’.

The German is happy with life at Fiorentina, despite the club having struggled in Serie A this season, and is keen to make sure they avoid relegation.

Fiorentina, who now have former Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici leading their transfer business, have made a number of eye-catching signings this month.

Manor Solomon has arrived on loan from Tottenham, while Jack Harrison has been loaned from Leeds United.

Club Vitesse Dordrecht Heracles Atalanta Inter Milan Union Berlin Fiorentina Clubs Robin Gosens has played for

They remain in the bottom three in Serie A and Gosens wants to stay and help them out of trouble rather than switch to a relegation battle in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

The rejection will be a blow for Sean Dyche’s side, who have limited time to find an alternative target.

They have been pushing for Napoli’s Mathias Olivera, but the Italian side’s coach Antonio Conte will not let him go unless players arrive.

Gosens has long been linked with a move to England, but has yet to play his football in the country.

Now 31 years old, Gosens has played his football in the Netherlands, Italy and Germany.

While on the books at Inter Milan, he won the Coppa Italia on two occasions and finished as runners-up in the Champions League.

Time may be running out for Gosens to try English football, but he is not tempted enough by Nottingham Forest this month.