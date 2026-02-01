Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are ‘preparing a bid’ for NEC Nijmegen’s Kodai Sano, but the player is ‘in favour of’ a move within the Netherlands to Ajax.

The Eagles have been active in the ongoing window and they have been looking to bring attacking options to strengthen their forward department.

Early in the window they secured a deal for Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur; however, they are set to miss out on Sidiki Cherif, who wants to join Fenerbahce.

Palace, however, managed to strike a deal with Aston Villa to sign Evann Guessand on a season-long loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Now with less than 36 hours remaining in the window, Crystal Palace are looking to bring in a midfielder with Japanese international Sano on their mind.

However, they are not the only side looking to secure Sano in the winter transfer window, as he has German outfit Wolfsburg and Dutch giants Ajax among his admirers.

Ajax have already made an offer in the region of €10m and it has been suggested that they are offering Sano a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Club Years Fagiano Okayama 2022-2023 NEC Nijmegen 2023- Kodai Sano’s career history

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Crystal Palace and Wolfsburg are ‘preparing a bid’ for NEC for Sano.

However, it has been suggested that Sano and his agents, Nathan van Kooperen and Yoshiki Nakajima, are ‘in favour of’ Ajax, who are offering him a huge wage hike.

It is unclear whether NEC are satisfied with Ajax’s offer and with no move completed yet, the door may well remain open for Crystal Palace to try to change the player’s mind.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been brilliant for NEC since joining them and this season has made seven goal contributions in 20 league games.

Sano broke through into the Japan national team last year and will want to pick his next destination carefully as he continues to develop.