Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ipswich Town are interested in Hull City defender John Egan, while West Ham ‘have also enquired’, according to journalist Alex Crook.

West Ham have been active in the ongoing window as they look to back Nuno Espirito Santo by bringing in players to keep them safe.

Defence is a key area that the Portuguese boss wants to strengthen with Igor Julio returning to Brighton & Hove Albion after featuring in only four appearances.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, who rejected a move to West Ham on the summer deadline day, is on their agenda and they are discussing a loan deal with the Blues.

The Hammers are also interested in signing Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is open to moving to east London, but their loan offer was rejected by Saints.

Other defenders are also on the radar and Hull’s John Egan is a player West Ham have shown interest in in the past.

Ipswich Town are showing interest in Egan as they look to strengthen for a promotion push, while West Ham ‘have also enquired’.

Centre-back Club Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton John Egan Hull City Axel Disasi Chelsea Centre-backs interesting West Ham

Ipswich are fourth in the Championship table and Kieran McKenna’s side have been looking to add some experience to their backline.

Egan has been a regular in Hull’s defence this season and he has experience of playing in the Premier League as well.

It is unclear whether Hull are willing to let Egan, who has been a standout in their defence, leave in the ongoing window, with them being in the race for promotion as well.

The Tigers have been sensational this season, having spent last summer operating under a transfer embargo, and currently sit a lofty third in the standings.

Hull are now just five points off second placed Middlesbrough and two points ahead of fourth placed Ipswich Town.

Despite that, a move to either the London Stadium or Portman Road might well be a tempting prospect for Egan before the window closes.