Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray star Roland Sallai is an alternative for Liverpool, who are not now signing Sunderland‘s Lutsharel Geertruida.

Liverpool are not having one of their best seasons despite spending big last summer and the pressure has been firmly on boss Arne Slot.

The Reds saw their long-term target Marc Guehi, who they came very close to signing in the summer, joining Manchester City earlier this month.

Slot now wants to bring in a right-back with Conor Bradley’s knee injury, which will keep him out of action until May.

Liverpool set their eyes on Sunderland’s Geertruida, who is on loan from RB Leipzig and he has been a bit part player for the Black Cats as well.

However, following talks between Geertruida and Sunderland, the player has decided to stay put at the Stadium of Light and see out the campaign.

Slot worked with the 25-year-old right-back at Feyenoord and was pushing to bring him to Anfield before the window closes.

Club Years Puskas Akademia 2014-2017 Palermo (loan) 2016-2017 APOEL 2017-2018 Freiburg 2018-2024 Galatasaray 2024- Ronald Sallai’s career history

Liverpool do have a backup plan, as, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, they have their eyes on Galatasaray’s Sallai as an alternative.

It is not the first time Sallai has been linked with a move to English football, as Leeds United tried to sign him in the summer of 2024.

The 28-year-old right-back has been a regular since joining Galatasaray in 2024 and he has made seven goal contributions in all competitions so far this season.

Sallai also has experience of playing in the Champions League as well, but it is unclear whether Galatasaray will be ready to let him depart.

Liverpool must move quickly if they do want to get Sallai into the building as the transfer window closes on Monday evening.