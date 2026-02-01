Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool will not be signing Lutsharel Geertruida as the defender has decided to stay put at Sunderland following talks with the Black Cats.

The Reds have been locked in talks with Geertruida’s parent club RB Leipzig, Sunderland and the player’s camp, about taking him to Anfield before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

Geertruida has played under Arne Slot before, working under the Dutchman at Feyenoord, and a deal looked likely to happen.

The defender even discussed the move with his Sunderland team-mates on Saturday and they were suggested to be upset at the prospect of losing him.

Now though, Geertruida looks set to stay put at the Stadium of Light after a dramatic turnaround.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Geertruida ‘should stay at Sunderland’ and will not join Liverpool.

Geertruida held talks with Sunderland and they both ‘decided to focus on the next chapter of their story’ together, with a Liverpool move now off the table.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

It is unclear how far down the line the move to Liverpool got for Geertruida, however the Reds will now have to look elsewhere for another defensive reinforcement.

Geertruida has made a positive impression since he joined Sunderland last summer and being able to keep hold of him will be a boost for Regis Le Bris.

Le Bris will have been keen to make sure he has enough squad depth to tackle the remaining months of the season.

Geertruida will now see out the campaign with Sunderland, who have an option to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

Now all eyes will be on Liverpool and whether they switch their focus elsewhere, or go with what they have for the rest of the campaign.

Liverpool are fighting to secure a top five finish, while they are also still involved in the Champions League.