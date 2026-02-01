Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers starting lineup vs Hibernian for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash at Easter Road this afternoon.

The Gers had a reality check in the Europa League on Thursday night when they were beaten 3-1 at FC Porto, ending a stint of eight consecutive wins across all competitions.

If Rangers have come up short in Europe though, the story is different domestically and they are firmly in the Scottish Premiership title race, benefiting from Rohl’s ‘drama free’ approach.

League leaders Hearts though show no sign of slowing down and won 3-0 away at Dundee United on Saturday to extend their advantage over Rangers to six points.

With Celtic now reinvigorated again under Martin O’Neill, Rohl will know his side cannot afford slip-ups.

The Gers have just loaned out Findlay Curtis to Kilmarnock and his debut came in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen.

Curtis’ exit means less competition for Mikey Moore, but the loan star is focused and insists that Rangers will need to come up with bits of magic at crucial times in the title race.

Opponents Hibernian have lost their last two games, with defeat against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup effectively ending any silverware hopes.

The two sides last met in December at Ibrox, with Rangers edging a 1-0 win.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Hibernian is Jack Butland, while at the back Rohl goes with Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

Rohl will want his men to dominate in midfield and he deploys Nicolas Raskin and Tochi Chukwuani, while Andreas Skov Olsen, Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama support Youssef Chermiti.

The German tactician may need to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Hibernian at some point today and his options off the bench to do so include Bojan Miovski and Mikey Moore.

Rangers Lineup vs Hibernian

Butland, Sterling, Souttar, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Chukwuani, Skov Olsen, Aasgaard, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Djiga, Aarons, Tavernier, Diomande, Antman, Bajrami, Moore, Miovski