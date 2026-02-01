Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are set to miss out on the signature of Southampton hitman Cameron Archer due to his team-mate Adam Armstrong being poised to move.

Danny Rohl’s side are looking to do further business before the transfer window closes and have been eyeing a striker.

Saints star Archer is the player that Rangers were hoping to take to Ibrox on loan before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

However, that move now looks set to fall apart due to Southampton striker Armstrong going to Wolves.

Wolves have agreed to pay Saints £7m plus add-ons for Armstrong and he will replace Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is joining Crystal Palace, at Molineux.

As such, Rangers will have to look elsewhere for another striker with Archer expected to stay put and timing running out.

Journalist Jack Rosser wrote on X: “Armstrong move to Wolves expected to see Cameron Archer’s move to Rangers collapse.”

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Leeds United tried hard to take Archer from Southampton during the winter transfer window last year, but came up short.

Archer is a player that former Rangers boss Russell Martin admitted to being a huge fan of while in charge at Southampton.

Martin predicted that Archer would ‘score a lot for us’.

The striker though netted just twice in 35 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton as Martin lost his job and Saints were relegated.

Rangers turned to Archer after suffering a blow in their pursuit of Leeds’ Joel Piroe, who does not want to move to Ibrox.

Saints will now keep hold of Archer and hope to see him step up over the course of the remaining months of the season.

The 24-year-old has struck twice in 19 Championship appearances for Southampton so far, with Saints struggling to live up to their pre-season promotion expectations.