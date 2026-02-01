Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘no longer interested’ in agreeing to loan out goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, despite his desire for game time.

During the summer the Hammers were strengthening their goalkeeper department and they tried to sign Botafogo’s John Victor and Werder Bremen’s Martin Zetterer, for whom they made a bid.

They came close to signing Victor, but West Ham decided to walk away from the deal as they managed to strike an agreement with Leicester City for Hermansen.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper started the season as West Ham’s first-choice goalkeeper but lost his place to Alphonse Areola.

Hermansen has featured only five times for the east London outfit and with the 2026 World Cup in mind, the Denmark international wants to play more.

West Ham tried to strike a swap deal with Tottenham Hotspur for their goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, but a deal never materialised.

Hermansen’s former club Leicester City, along with a host of Championship sides, have now been showing interest in signing the goalkeeper on loan.

Goalkeeper Nationality Mads Hermansen Danish Lukasz Fabianski Polish Alphonse Areola French West Ham’s senior goalkeepers

However, an exit from the London Stadium in the ongoing window might not be on the cards for Hermansen, as according to Danish outlet Bold, West Ham are ‘no longer interested’ in loaning out the shot-stopper.

West Ham re-signed Lukasz Fabianski on a free transfer in the summer, but the Polish goalkeeper is out of action due to a back injury.

With Fabianski injured, the event of Hermansen’s transfer would leave Nuno Espirito Santo with a shortage of options in that department.

Sending Hermansen out on loan is not something West Ham believe makes sense.

It is unclear if a firm bid to take Hermansen from the London Stadium on a permanent basis would be accepted as the Hammers would still need to land a replacement.

For Hermansen though, warming the bench with a World Cup approaching is less than an ideal situation.