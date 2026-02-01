Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Manchester City as he looks to see Spurs return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Tottenham have now failed to win in their last five league games, leading one former top flight star to even insist they are now in a relegation battle.

At present, Frank’s side boast an eight point lead over third from bottom West Ham United, but it is Spurs’ form in the league which is worrying.

Under Frank, Tottenham have only scored two goals more than they have conceded and have a disastrous home record.

Out of the whole Premier League, Frank’s side have the second worst home record, with fans seeing them win just twice in eleven attempts on home turf.

The Danish boss in the run-up to today’s Manchester City clash repeated his claim that Tottenham are in a transitional season, indicating that he needs more time.

Spurs are without Pedro Porro, who picked up a hamstring problem at Burnley and is looking at four weeks out of action.

Attacker Richarlison is also out, also with a hamstring issue, and is looking at a return date later this month. Djed Spence has a calf injury.

The last meeting between the two sides, at the Etihad in August, saw Tottenham run out 2-0 winners.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in Frank’s Tottenham vs Manchester City lineup today, while at the back the Tottenham boss goes with Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield could prove to be a crucial battleground today and Tottenham go with Yves Bissouma, Joao Palhinha and Conor Gallagher, while Xaxi Simons supports Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke further up the pitch.

Frank can change his Tottenham vs Manchester City lineup if needed at any point by using his substitutes and his options include Souza and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Manchester City

Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, Romero, Udogie, Palhinha, Bissouma, Gallagher, Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Substitutes: Kinsky, Tel, Odobert, Sarr, Souza, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Byfield, Rowswell