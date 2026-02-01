Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are waiting to discover if Fiorentina’s Robin Gosens is happy to join them as he ‘has not yet given his consent’ to the move taking place.

The experienced left-footed German has played across several European leagues, including the Netherlands and Germany, and is now in Italy with Fiorentina.

Gosens spent five years at Atalanta, where he played more than 150 games, and after a spell at Union Berlin, he came back to Italy.

Following an initial loan spell at Fiorentina, he joined the club permanently last summer and is currently in a relegation battle with La Viola.

With just a little more than 24 hours left in the winter window, he is attracting Premier League interest in the shape of Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest have contacted Fiorentina, but the Italian side want to know what the player wants in order to be able to proceed.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Gosens ‘has not yet given his consent’ to the transfer taking place as he weighs up family issues.

Club Vitesse Dordrecht Heracles Atalanta Inter Milan Union Berlin Fiorentina Clubs Robin Gosens has played for

Moving from Fiorentina and Italy to England is something which would uproot Gosens’ family and the 31-year-old is not convinced about it at the moment.

The German has been linked with a potential Premier League move for several years now, as back in 2020, West Ham United and Leicester City were keen on him.

In the summer of 2024, Crystal Palace were credited with an interest in the 31-year-old when he was at Union Berlin, but a deal did not go through.

The Germany international is a key player for 18th-positioned Serie A side Fiorentina, where his contract runs until 2028.

Sean Dyche is keen on adding a new left-back after terminating Oleksandr Zinchenko’s loan, and Nottingham Forest see Gosens as a perfect fit.

Napoli’s Mathias Olivera is also very high on their list and they have been ‘pushing hard’ for the Uruguayan left-back.

Whether Forest will ramp up their interest in any of their targets in the next 24 hours remains to be seen.