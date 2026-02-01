Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Sunderland stars ‘are sad to lose’ Lutsharel Geertruida to Liverpool and were ‘discussing’ the move to Anfield with him on Saturday, according to journalist Lewis Steele.

The Feyenoord academy graduate had a lengthy spell at the Eredivisie giants, where he spent 12 years, racking up more than 200 senior appearances for them and played under Arne Slot.

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig signed Geertruida two years ago, but he was not able to nail down a starting spot at Die Roten Bullen.

Last summer, Sunderland loaned him in from the German top-flight, and he has been an important addition for the newly promoted Premier League side.

The Netherlands defender can play a multitude of positions as he can play anywhere across the backline, and is also comfortable slotting in as a defensive midfielder.

He was supposed to stay on loan until the end of the season at the Black Cats, with an option to buy, but his loan is on the verge of getting cut short.

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool are looking to loan Geertruida in as they look to make sure they have enough defensive depth.

Club Years Feyenoord 2017-2024 RB Leipzig 2024- Sunderland (loan) 2025- Lutsharel Geertruida’s career history

It has been suggested that the 25-year-old ‘was discussing’ a potential switch to Liverpool on Saturday with his Sunderland team-mates.

And now that Geertruida is closing in on a move away from the Stadium of Light, the Sunderland stars have been left upset at the prospect of him going.

The Black Cats, though, are not willing to lose Geertruida for nothing, as they are looking to secure a small compensation package.

Even though Sunderland are currently very well-positioned to stay up comfortably, they are looking to bring in a new defender.

Regis Le Bris will be keen to make sure that the departure of Geertruida does not leave his squad short, heading into crucial months.

Geertruida, though, has been linked with a potential Anfield move for a while, as he was keen on a move to Liverpool when Slot joined the English club.

The Dutchman flourished under the ex-Feyenoord manager, but nailing down a spot in the Liverpool team could be a tough matter.

He will also be walking into a situation where Liverpool have hugely underachieved this season despite Slot spending record breaking sums on the squad last summer.

How much of an impact Geertruida can enjoy at Anfield in the closing months of the season remains to be seen.