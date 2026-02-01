Clive Rose/Getty Images

‘Very tense hours’ are now in prospect after Fulham put in a new bid for attacker Ricardo Pepi which met PSV Eindhoven’s asking price for the American.

Fulham have been desperate to land the striker in the winter transfer window, but have found the going tough.

PSV Eindhoven have been opposed to selling Pepi now though, with Fulham failing with bids and a move dubbed ‘not realistic’.

Now with the end of the window approaching, the Cottagers have intensified their work to sign Pepi after refusing to give up.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Fulham have put in a new offer for Pepi and it has reached the €35m figure that PSV Eindhoven have been looking for.

Now talks are taking place in an attempt to finalise the transfer before the closure of the transfer window on Monday evening.

It is suggested that ‘very tense hours’ are now in prospect as Fulham look to get the capture of Pepi over the line.

Season Position 2024–25 11th (Premier League) 2023–24 13th (Premier League) 2022–23 10th (Premier League) 2021–22 1st (Championship, champions) 2020–21 18th (Premier League, relegated) Fulham’s last five league finishes

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has put Fulham in contention for a European spot finish in the Premier League and is keen for reinforcements.

He has just landed Oscar Bobb from Manchester City, with big cash splashed out for the Norwegian.

Now the race is on to get Pepi in through the door too.

Pepi, 23, has so far scored eight times in 15 Eredivisie games for PSV Eindhoven this season, along with striking on three occasions in the Champions League.

The American found the back of the net against Napoli, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid, but missed PSV Eindhoven’s final two league phase games through injury.

Fulham will be looking for Pepi to hit the ground running if he joins and the striker will also be keen for the same as he prepares for the World Cup this summer.