Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are still in talks regarding Randal Kolo Muani, even though Spurs have not opened the door for his farewell.

The France forward came to the Premier League last summer, but he was linked with a potential move to England for the first time in the summer of 2021.

Southampton and Watford were keen on the former Nantes man, who is still on Paris Saint-Germain’s books.

Kolo Muani claimed he wanted to learn Spurs legend Harry Kane’s incredible efficiency in front of goal and the north Londoners snapped him up on a loan deal in the summer window.

The striker has not scored or assisted in the Premier League yet, but has impressed in the Champions League with three goals and two assists in only seven games.

He has more than 50 appearances for PSG, but in a superstar-filled Ligue 1 side, Kolo Muani was majorly a fringe player, who was loaned out to Juventus last winter.

The France hitman impressed in his brief stay at the Old Lady, who are keen on reuniting with the forward in the winter window.

Spurs, though, have been firm on their stance on Kolo Muani, who they want to keep hold of until the end of the current season.

However, according to Italian journalist Alessio Lento, the Old Lady are continuing talks with Spurs for the 27-year-old forward.

Juventus would appear to still have a lingering hope of convincing Tottenham, though it is suggested that ‘the wall erected by Tottenham remains high’.

And Spurs ‘have not opened the door to an early farewell’, but despite that ‘the talks continue’.

Kolo Muani can play out wide, even though he is naturally a striker, and with multiple injuries in the Tottenham team, they do not want to sanction his departure.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is an admirer of the French forward and he talked up his likeable nature and his link-up play.

One former Premier League striker believes that Kolo Muani has a high ceiling, and the north London club feel that he could be a key cog for the remainder of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if there will be any late change of heart for Tottenham.