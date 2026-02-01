Clive Rose/Getty Images

Watford are set to lose midfielder Pierre Dwomoh, who is currently ‘undergoing medical tests’ before he joins Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ula FC.

The Hornets are in the Championship top six race under Javi Gracia, who has them tenth in the table, only four points below sixth-positioned Wrexham.

Gino Pozzo showed his ambition back in the summer window and Gracia’s mid-season appointment was backed as one of the best decisions by an ex-Championship star.

Watford have done some business in the current window and the arrival of ex-Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove on a free deal has been seen as a big positive.

They are also looking to move some fringe players on to free up the bloated squad and veteran midfielder Moussa Sissoko is closing in on a move away to Panathinaikos.

More bench players look set for an exit, as defensive midfielder Dwomoh is inching closer to a Vicarage Road departure.

According to journalist Ahmed Ragad, the Belgian is going through his medical tests to become an Al-Ula player.

Star Danilo Barbosa Efthymis Koulouris Cristian Guanca Matija Nastasic Adama Traore Non-Saudi players at Al Ula

The financial details of the proposed deal are not known yet, but the departure will beef up Watford’s kitty.

The former Antwerp midfielder was first linked with Leicester City back in 2023, and the Foxes were in talks to sign him, but a move did not materialise.

In the summer of 2024, Watford snapped him up from the Belgian club on a four-year deal, but his constant injury issues have put a big question mark over his time at England.

Last summer, one Turkish club were keen on him, but now finally he is set to end his Watford spell, as Saudi second division outfit Al-Ula will be securing his services.

Dwomoh has played a grand total of one minute of Championship football this term and is ending his Hornets association after a mere 12 games in almost two years.

Whether Watford will look to bring in a midfielder before Monday evening to bolster their engine room remains to be seen.