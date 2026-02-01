Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Turkish giants Besiktas are continuing to hold talks with West Ham United to try to land goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, with the Hammers’ decision critical to whether a deal happens.

Hermansen was snapped up by West Ham from Leicester City in the transfer window last summer and he was slated to become the club’s new number 1.

He lost his spot between the sticks though to Alphonse Areola and the add-ons that West Ham agreed with Leicester, which were dubbed hard to achieve, now look impossible.

Hermansen is being chased by several Championship sides as the transfer window nears its end, including Leicester, who want to loan him.

West Ham are opposed to a loan though and believe there is no reason to agree and leave themselves short.

Besiktas remain in the mix for the Danish goalkeeper however and, according to Turkish journalist Oguzhan Genc, are continuing to talk to the Hammers to convince them about a loan.

Denmark international Hermansen is desperate to be playing on a regular basis ahead of the World Cup and is looking positively upon a move to Besiktas.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It is suggested that ‘West Ham’s decision will be critical’ as Besiktas try to take Hermansen to Turkey.

Besiktas currently sit in fifth spot in the Turkish Super Lig table and are keen on strengthening as they look to close a six-point gap to third.

Hermansen has made just four appearances in the Premier League for West Ham this season, letting in eleven goals and keeping one clean sheet.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper penned a long term deal when he joined West Ham and is under contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2030.

Areola was also linked with a move to Besiktas earlier in the transfer window.