Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United brought in ten players during the summer transfer window, all bar Gabriel Gudmundsson being taller than six feet, a fact noted by Pascal Struijk. The Whites have greatly benefited from that decision, especially with the direction the Premier League is trending towards. While Leeds legend Dominic Matteo feels that the Whites have a balanced squad, they have still been urged to make at least one deadline day signing. Here, we see what Leeds need to do on transfer deadline day and if they stand to benefit from doing business or closing shop.

State Of Play

Leeds do not have any European commitments and the Whites were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the second round by Sheffield Wednesday, with the tournament in any case now at the semi-final second leg stage.

Derby County were seen off comfortably in the FA Cup third round, with Birmingham City awaiting in the next round of ties for Leeds.

In the Premier League, Leeds are 16th and have some breathing space above the relegation zone being six points and two spots clear. There is though the concern that West Ham have clearly improved and Nottingham Forest are again trending upwards.

Going into a tough run of fixtures, Leeds were sat squarely in the relegation zone, with everyone fearing the worst for Leeds and Farke’s future. What has since transpired has been nothing short of incredible, and Leeds have been defeated only once in their last ten games. Even that came through two injury time goals for Newcastle United, and on another day, Leeds might have walked with a deserved three points.

Leeds have 15 games remaining in the league to fulfil, with the FA Cup fourth round also left to play. Though the Whites can be expected to progress to the fifth round in the FA Cup, it is difficult to see Farke prioritising a run in the cup in the face of more difficult opposition. Even if Leeds make it to the final, they will have only a maximum of 20 games remaining to play.

Manager’s Thoughts

Farke in a recent press conference said: “We are not a club cut into pieces that needs to change a lot; we are on a really good path and, for that, we can be pretty picky with what we want to do.

“We definitely won’t extend the size of the group because we’re a proper size now and we have good options.”

Though he also acknowledged that the squad can always be improved by saying: “To be honest, like I mentioned in one of the last press conferences, I think it’s our responsibility to give ourselves the best possible squad for the run-in”.

Farke admitted that there is not a great urgency to their transfer dealings, as “it’s important not to fall asleep and stay awake, but we can allow ourselves to be picky.”

Targets

Harry Wilson was a target, with Leeds making a permanent offer during the summer window, after missing out on Facundo Buonanotte to Chelsea. The Whites though missed out on Wilson too, after Fulham had a change of heart. Leeds have got their original target in now, with Buonanotte arriving on loan until the end of the season after the Chelsea move did not work out. Wilson’s contract expires in the summer, and the Whites will be free to pursue him again if they choose to do so.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has been a key target for Leeds in the winter window, but the Whites would not pay over £40m and now he is joining Crystal Palace on a total package which is worth £48m.

Leeds like Wolfsburg forward Mohamed Amoura, but it has been suggested there would need to be a ‘dramatic twist’ for him to arrive this month instead of the summer.

Nice To Have Options

Leeds would like a left-back as a backup to, and to rotate with Gabriel Gudmundsson. Cover at centre-back would also be welcome, with three starting at the heart of defence.

A fast left-footed right-winger would give tactical options for Farke, but the right-footed Brenden Aaronson is finally finding his feet in the division and getting some love, after rife criticism that reached the dressing room.

The midfield likewise could do with a bit of variety, with Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev having a bit of sameness to them, but Buonanotte is a welcome addition.

Leeds fans too seem to be thinking along the lines of the decision makers at their club, as the clamouring for a centre-forward illustrates as they hope to see another burly forward paired with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Conclusion

Summer signings Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha arrived with an injury prone record. Noah Okafor and Daniel James are also not the most reliable in terms of availability. Joel Piroe has been linked with a host of clubs, with the Dutchman ‘almost a little bit forgotten’ as he ‘has not got the mobility’ in the opinion of a former Leeds star. Piroe though will not need much replacing as he has hardly had a kick since Farke made the tactical switch during the second half against Manchester City, and has not started since the second matchweek.

While a striker would be ideal, he would not come cheap as the price tags across the last two windows show. Recruiting a forward would also force a tactical commitment which might look foolhardy come the beginning of a new season. A new manager might be at the helm, or the Premier League might again cycle through another tactical trend, rendering the new recruit an expensive mistake.

Given that Leeds are also restricted by PSR concerns, a striker makes even less sense given that the position is probably the most inflated in the market.

Another factor to consider is Farke’s reticence in incorporating new signings. Jaka Bijol had to wait until October to make his Premier League debut, with Farke stating that he was not signed for ‘four weeks’. Sebastiaan Bornauw has had to be even more patient, finally stepping onto the pitch in Leeds’ colours in December.

The new signings have been bedded in finally and there is a balance to Leeds’ play. A glut of new additions in January can at best, help maintain a status quo at Elland Road while running the risk of upsetting the squad balance or hampering Leeds’ spending ability in future windows.

Leonard Ngenge has been signed in this window, with Farke gladly declaring that he is one for the future. For the future signings like Ngenge might just be the way to go for Leeds if the chance pops up on deadline day.

Though a former manager feels that Leeds do not have a standout player, that should not be an issue as the cohesive Whites side should be good enough to avoid relegation, while the FA Cup will always be considered a fair sacrifice. Post the latter half of February, Leeds need to play only once a week without taking into consideration any FA Cup commitments, with fixture congestion already easing in January. Farke should be able to nurse the squad through to the end of the season.

Keeping their powder dry until summer might just be the best thing Leeds can do, at which time they can reassess and hopefully take the next step in their progression. It is a decision made all the more straightforward if there is no standout player available in the market who is worth breaking the bank for.

Alternatively, if deadline day presents an opportunity, Leeds should not be afraid to pull the trigger. The Premier League can be unforgiving and what injuries might crop up in the coming weeks is unknown. And despite Farke’s words, managers never complain about too many options.