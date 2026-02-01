David Rogers/Getty Images

Wolves ‘will include’ an option to buy Angel Gomes on a permanent basis as part of his loan from Marseille, according to the BBC.

Rob Edwards’ side look destined to suffer relegation to the Championship this season and saw their brief upturn ended on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Players could leave Molineux before the transfer window closes on Monday night, with Jorgen Strand Larsen attracting attention.

The Norwegian saw a move to Crystal Palace fall through, but Leeds United remain keen after seeing an offer rejected.

Edwards would like to see reinforcements arrive and Wolves have been working on the capture of midfielder Gomes, with the deal at an advanced stage.

Gomes was available as a free agent last summer and joined Marseille despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

He has struggled to make an impact at the Stade Velodrome and, having been regularly overlooked in recent months, is being allowed to depart.

Club Years Manchester United 2017-2020 Lille 2020-2025 Boavista (loan) 2020-2021 Marseille 2025- Angel Gomes’ career history

Wolves are set to sign him on loan until the end of the season and the loan deal ‘will include’ an option for the Old Gold to keep him permanently.

It is unclear how much Wolves might have to pay to make the 25-year-old’s stay at Molineux a permanent one.

However, it would be a big statement if they are a Championship side when they sign Gomes, while the player would also be signing up for a stint in the second tier.

The drop would be a significant one for a midfielder who was chased by a host of big clubs as his contract at Lille ran out.

Gomes has been capped by England at international level and playing in the Championship would be unlikely to help his international ambitions.

For Wolves though, landing the former Manchester United youth product would be a coup and Edwards will be looking for him to hit the ground running as quickly as possible back in the Premier League.