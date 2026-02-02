Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic is ‘ready for a change’, but his loan deal at RB Leipzig has not yet been terminated, despite talks and interest from Fiorentina.

Nedeljkovic has been at the Bundesliga club on loan, having initially linked up with the German side in the 2025 winter transfer window.

Leipzig were delighted to keep hold of Nedeljkovic on a fresh loan spell, with the club’s sporting director hailing his ‘dynamism and intelligence’.

He has struggled for regular game time with Leipzig though and there is little chance of that changing if he stays put.

Now talks about ending the loan early are taking place, but according to German journalist Philipp Hinze, the ‘outcome [is] still open’.

The defender himself is ‘ready for a change’ and Fiorentina are stepping up their efforts to take him to Italy.

Aston Villa have a key role to play as they discuss ending the loan early with Leipzig and then a move to Fiorentina for Nedeljkovic.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The 20-year-old, who is considered a bright prospect for the future, has managed just five Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig so far this season.

Aston Villa have the Serbian under contract until the summer of 2029.

Nedeljkovic has ten senior appearances for Aston Villa to his name and if he does join Fiorentina then he will be walking into a Serie A relegation battle.

The Italians sit third from bottom in Serie A and have already done business this window as they bid to survive.

Notable arrivals include Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur and Jack Harrison from Leeds United.

Now La Viola are keen to beef up in defence and believe that Nedeljkovic is the perfect solution.

Time though is running out in the winter transfer window and with three parties involved, discussions could become complex.