Bristol Rovers new boy Joe Quigley, who left Oldham Athletic, has joined the club on a six-figure fee, according to journalist Mike Keegan.

The Pirates are in deep trouble again following their dreaded relegation from League One last season.

Bristol Rovers currently sit 21st in the League Two table and are only one point away from 22nd–placed Shrewsbury Town.

They have struggled to score majorly, which is clear from their mere 24 goals in 28 league games, and the likes of Callum Morton and Mees Rijks have been brought in to beef up the frontline.

Non-league goal machine Louis Britton was linked with a potential move to the Memorial Stadium, but he stayed put at Weston-super-Mare.

On transfer deadline day, they have made another attacking addition, as Oldham Athletic hitman Quigley has joined the Gas.

The 29-year-old Irish forward has made a permanent move to the League Two strugglers and now it has been revealed that his move is worth a six-figure deal.

Quigley started his career in Bournemouth’s youth system and spent eleven years at the Cherries before leaving them without making a single senior appearance.

The journeyman striker played the majority of his football in the National League and only made a move to League Two last summer.

The London-born striker has now left Oldham Athletic after playing 23 games, scoring three goals, and assisting once.

Steve Evans is trying to keep the Gas from going down by the end of the current campaign, and he will hope that Quigley will be able to contribute to key goals.

Bristol Rovers have now spent handsomely in the winter window, but the experienced boss believes that a club’s spending power does not guarantee their success.

Whether the 29-year-old hitman will be able to hit the ground running at the Memorial Stadium to help the Pirates stay up remains to be seen.