Fulham have seen their hopes of landing PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi ended, with the move to Craven Cottage for the American ‘called off’.

Pepi has been a key target for the Cottagers during the winter transfer window and it did seem they had made real progress with a new bid of around €35m.

The offer got to the asking price that PSV Eindhoven had slapped on the attacker’s head and Fulham were said to be facing ‘very tense hours’ in their bid to do the deal in time.

PSV Eindhoven have always been reluctant to sell Pepi this window though and the idea of a Fulham move was dubbed unrealistic in January.

Now it appears that Fulham will have to admit defeat in their efforts to sign Pepi mid-season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Ricardo Pepi’s potential move to Fulham now called OFF.

“PSV Eindhoven inform Fulham this morning, no green light despite agreement on €37m package.

Season Position 2024–25 11th (Premier League) 2023–24 13th (Premier League) 2022–23 10th (Premier League) 2021–22 1st (Championship, champions) 2020–21 18th (Premier League, relegated) Fulham’s last five league finishes

“PSV can’t find a replacement and the deal is not proceeding.”

With the clock ticking down on deadline day, Fulham could still hope to change PSV Eindhoven’s stance with a new bid, but it appears unlikely the Dutch club will do business due to their issues replacing him.

They sit on top of the Dutch Eredivisie and are firmly on course to scoop up the title, enjoying a lead of 17 points over second placed Feyenoord.

Given that, losing Pepi could be low risk, but PSV Eindhoven do not want to be left short.

Pepi has chipped in with 15 of the 64 league goals PSV Eindhoven have scored, while he also struck three times in the Champions League.

The striker has been ready to complete the move to Craven Cottage, but it will now need to wait until the summer.

The risk for Fulham is that Pepi turns on the style at the World Cup this summer and the number of clubs keen on him skyrockets.