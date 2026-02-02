Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are ‘considering a move’ for Hibernian midfielder Miguel Chaiwa if they are forced into the sale of Arne Engels to Nottingham Forest, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Scottish champions are active in the transfer market to add depth to the squad to rectify the mistakes they committed in the summer transfer window.

They have a complete verbal agreement in place for Junior Adamu, who is close to sealing a move to Celtic Park, amidst hijack risks.

However, a move for Fares Ghedjemis is unlikely to happen as Serie B club Frosinone consider Celtic’s offer to be too low.

A new name has now emerged for the midfield, with Chaiwa being considered as an option, amid Nottingham Forest pushing to sign Engels.

Chaiwa has featured in 14 of Hibs’ 24 Scottish Premiership games this season, scoring a lone goal.

Celtic could turn to him if they eventually decide to sell Belgian midfielder Engels to Nottingham Forest before the window closes.

Club Years Young Boys 2022-2025 Schaffhausen (loan) 2024 Hibernian 2025- Miguel Chaiwa’s career history

Forest have now made three bids for Engels, but have seen all of their offers knocked back by the Bhoys.

The Tricky Trees’ third offer was a £20m fixed fee, plus a further £5m in add-ons, but that was not good enough for Celtic, who paid £11m for Engels.

His departure would leave the Bhoys only a limited time to get a replacement in and they are keeping their options ready.

Chaiwa is contracted to Hibs until the summer of 2028, with the club having the option to extend the stay by a further year.

It is unclear how much Celtic might have to pay to convince Hibernian to do business, especially as the Easter Road side will know they have banked a big fee for Engels.