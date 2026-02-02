Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest could well be ready to submit a fourth offer for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Celtic have been busy during the ongoing transfer window to provide Martin O’Neill with options to make them competitive.

Engels, for whom Celtic paid a huge £11m transfer fee to Augsburg in the summer of 2024, has attracted interest from south of the border.

Premier League giants Nottingham Forest are battling relegation and Sean Dyche feels that the Celtic star could help them stay up in the English top tier.

Engels has been a regular in Celtic’s starting lineup and he has netted five goals while delivering seven assists in the process in the 37 games in all competitions.

The Bhoys are looking to add to their forward department and they do not want to lose Engles in the winter window.

Celtic turned down Forest’s first two offers for the Belgian international, but the Tricky Trees are refusing to give up.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

In the recent hours, Forest went in with a third bid which was in the region of £20m with an additional £5m in add-ons, but it was promptly knocked back by Celtic.

Nottingham Forest, however, feel that they are now close to Celtic’s valuation of Engels and they could go in with a fourth bid in the final hours of the window.

Now it remains to be seen whether Celtic will budge from their position if Forest come up with another lucrative offer.

Nottingham Forest have been active in the window with several areas in their mind to strengthen and on Sunday they received a rejection in their attempt to sign Fiorentina full-back Robin Gosens.