Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Torino ‘don’t seem inclined’ to let go of Che Adams, for whom Premier League strugglers Wolves have submitted a substantial bid.

The Old Gold are all but set to be relegated, as they are yet to hit double figures in their points tally in the Premier League this term.

Wolves have offloaded some players already in the window and are in the process of doing more business on deadline day.

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is also set for a move away from Molineux, as Crystal Palace are on the verge of securing the Norwegian’s capture.

They have been keen on Scottish hitman Kieron Bowie, who has joined Serie A club Hellas Verona on a permanent deal.

Wolves are keen on adding a new striker and ex-Southampton hitman Adams is on their radar, as they have made an offer for him as well.

He plays for Torino, who ‘don’t seem inclined’ to sanction his departure at this stage of the window, according to Italian journalist Giacomo Morandin.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

And it has been suggested that the chances of the 29-year-old making a move to the Old Gold are low.

The Molineux outfit have submitted an offer worth €9m for the experienced striker, who has extensive experience in English football.

Birmingham City were keen on bringing the 29-year-old back to Blues last summer, but he is still at Torino, who consider him a key player.

Adams’ current contract runs until the summer of 2027, and Wolves feel that the Scot could be a perfect fit for them now and in the future.

He has more than 150 Championship appearances and played 124 Premier League matches, which could be beneficial for Wolves if they go down, which looks likely now.

Wolves are set to land Adam Armstrong though from Southampton to give them an attacking addition.