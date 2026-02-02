Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Turkish giants Besiktas have intensified their talks with Wolves to land Emmanuel Agbadou, who is keen to join them.

The 28-year-old centre-back joined Wolves in the winter of 2025 from French outfit Reims to help them in their relegation battle.

Wolves are also struggling this season, as they are at the bottom of the Premier League table and they are seeing a host of players depart in the winter window.

Besiktas have had their eyes set on Agbadou since early December, as they want to bring in the Wolves star to solidify their defence.

Wolves were not satisfied with Besiktas’s initial offer for the 28-year-old, but they came up with a new deal which was in the region of €14m.

The Turkish giants’ president claimed that they are waiting for a green signal from Wolves to sign Agbadou and it was suggested that both clubs negotiated a deal.

Agbadou’s agent also travelled to Istanbul to finalise a deal, but negotiations broke down and the deal was stalled.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Oguzhan Genc, Besiktas have ‘intensified their talks’ with Wolves to find a solution for Agbadou.

The Ivory Coast international is keen on starting a new life in Istanbul and both clubs now have to come to an agreement before the window closes in Turkey.

Agbadou this season has featured 14 times for Wolves in the league so far and missed several games due to him representing his nation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wolves are making a number of moves on deadline day with Angel Gomes due to arrive on loan from French side Marseille, while Adam Armstrong is coming in from Southampton to replace Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is bound for Crystal Palace.