Crystal Palace are in negotiations with French giants Lyon to secure the signature of centre-back Ruben Kluivert.

The Eagles have seen their talismanic defender Marc Guehi leave Selhurst Park in the ongoing window to join Manchester City.

Oliver Glasner’s side, although active in the winter transfer window, have yet to bring in a centre-back to beef up their defensive set-up.

They have been focused on adding firepower in their attacking department and brought in Brennan Johnson and Evann Guessand, who joined on loan from Aston Villa.

Glasner still wants to bring in another forward and after failing to sign Sidiki Cherif, who was not willing to wait for the Eagles and decided to join Fenerbahce, are now signing Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Now as the transfer window enters its final stretch, they are also looking to bring in a defender and their search has led them to France.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Palace are holding talks with Lyon to sign Dutch centre-back Kluivert before the transfer window closes.

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

It has been suggested they are determined on getting the deal over the line for Kluivert, who joined Lyon from Portuguese side Casa Pia in the summer.

The 24-year-old initially struggled to get into Lyon’s starting lineup and has started only six league games for them so far.

Kluivert’s current deal with Lyon expires in the summer of 2030 and it is unclear how much Crystal Palace are willing to pay for him.

However, Palace are in a race against time to complete the deal and all eyes will be on them to see whether they can come to an agreement with Lyon quickly.

The London outfit are also in the market to sign a midfielder as well, with Japanese star Kodai Sano high on their list and it has been suggested that they are preparing a bid for him.