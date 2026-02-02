Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have put in a deal sheet for Dwight McNeil as they close in on signing the Everton winger, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Former Manchester United academy product McNeil joined Everton from Burnley in the summer of 2022.

The 26-year-old has been a bit-part player since the arrival of David Moyes and this season he has started only seven Premier League games so far.

It was suggested early in the window that to secure regular football McNeil is willing to leave the Merseyside outfit to join Everton’s mid-table rivals.

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are both struggling to fend off the relegation threat and they registered interest in McNeil.

Oliver Glasner’s side have brought in Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur and Evann Guessand from Aston Villa but still want to add another forward.

It was suggested that Everton would not sanction a departure of McNeil unless they found a replacement.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

On deadline day Crystal Palace went in with a bid which was rejected by Everton, but they refused to give up.

Now it has been claimed that Palace have reached an agreement with Everton for McNeil, though it is unclear if it is a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Crystal Palace have now put in a deal sheet to buy them extra time to complete the capture of McNeil.

McNeil has made 120 outings for Everton so far in his career and he found the back of the net on 15 occasions while laying on 19 assists.

Everton have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign young winger Tyrique George on loan with an option to buy him in the summer.