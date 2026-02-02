Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace ‘are trying hard’ to take Nottingham Forest target Dwight McNeil from Everton before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

McNeil has struggled to win over David Moyes this season and when the Toffees boss has a fully fit squad to pick from, the former Burnley man often fails to command a spot in the team.

Other clubs have been alerted to McNeil’s situation at the Hill Dickinson and Nottingham Forest have been eyeing a swoop.

It has been suggested that Everton will only play ball if they can get a replacement in and they are poised to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea.

Now Nottingham Forest have company in the race for McNeil as Crystal Palace have pushed themselves into the mix.

It is suggested that they are prepared to fork out £20m in order to take McNeil to Selhurst Park before the window closes this evening.

Palace’s move may well alert Nottingham Forest, who could go in with their own offer for the winger.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

The Eagles though ‘are trying hard’ to get a late deal for McNeil over the line on deadline day.

Crystal Palace have been keen to strengthen before the window closes and signed Evann Guessand on loan, while Jorgen Strand Larsen is also coming in.

The Eagles appear to be wary of the threat of relegation from the Premier League and they boast a nine-point lead over third from bottom West Ham.

Palace have the worst form in the entire Premier League taken over the last nine games, without a single win and just three draws, which has set major alarm bells ringing at Selhurst Park.

Scoring goals has been a major issue with just five goals scored across the nine games.

Crystal Palace feel that McNeil could help in the final third, but the jury is out on whether they have left it too late to get a deal done.

Premier League clubs have decided to close the transfer window at 7pm instead of 11pm today, robbing themselves of several hours where deals could be done, though they could still potentially buy a small amount of extra time by submitting a deal sheet.

For that though, all parties must agree there is a deal in place.