Everton have submitted a deal sheet to complete a loan move for Chelsea starlet Tyrique George, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

There have been some late transfer activity at the Merseyside club, with one of their wingers, Dwight McNeil, on his way out of the club.

Crystal Palace have put in a deal sheet for him and are close to confirming a move.

The Toffees have quickly moved in to secure a move for Chelsea’s young winger, George, who they have been trying to sign for some time.

The teenager has progressed through the different youth ranks at Chelsea and has featured on a number of occasions for the senior side this season.

He has eleven senior appearances to his name this term, having made four goal contributions.

Everton want to explore his potential at least until the end of the season, by when they would have a clear idea about what he can bring to the plate.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

A deal sheet has been submitted for approval to sign George on loan.

The Toffees have been working on a move for George, despite interest from a rival Premier League club and a side from abroad.

It was revealed yesterday that they had negotiated a deal that was financially advantageous if they triggered an option to buy.

George will be hoping to play on a regular basis at Everton, who recently suffered a blow with the news Jack Grealish could miss the rest of the season through injury.

David Moyes is keen to push the Toffees into European contention and he will want to see George hit the ground running at the Hill Dickinson.