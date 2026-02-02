Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Scottish giants Aberdeen are looking for a late move for Everton starlet Reece Welch, who they want to sign on loan for the remainder of the season, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Scottish sides are on the lookout to make the most of the winter transfer window and the Dons are no different.

Rangers have reached an agreement with Hansa Rostock for their star Ryan Naderi, while fellow Premiership outfit Hibs are also closing in on a move for Copenhagen defender Munashe Garananga.

Aberdeen do not want to be left far behind, aiming to catch up on the top six following a poor start to the season under former boss Jimmy Thelin.

They have turned their attention south, where Everton academy graduate Welch has caught their attention.

The young defender is yet to feature prominently at the first-team level for the Merseyside club, but has been handed his senior debut in the FA Cup.

He has also accumulated experience at two different clubs in the National League, with Forest Green Rovers and then at Belgian club Deinze.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 3rd 2021–22 10th 2020–21 4th Aberdeen’s last five league finishes

Aberdeen want to count on his experience at the back for the crucial business end of the season.

They want to sign Welch on loan until the end of the season and are hoping Everton will play ball.

It now remains to be seen whether they have adequate time to get a deal over the line before the Scottish window closes.

David Moyes may well feel that a stint at Aberdeen would be beneficial for Welch, putting him into the battle of the Scottish Premiership.

Everton are also on the verge of selling Dwight McNeil to Crystal Palace, with a deal sheet being put in.