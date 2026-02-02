Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have seen their move to sign Dwight McNeil from Everton on deadline day collapse.

The Eagles have been working to take McNeil to Selhurst Park on deadline day and looked to be on course to get their man.

He headed down to London to complete the move and Crystal Palace even put in a deal sheet to buy themselves another two hours to finalise the capture.

With Everton signing Tyrique George from Chelsea on loan, the door looked to be open for McNeil to join Palace.

The move though has now fallen apart, with journalist Jack Rosser writing on X: “McNeil’s move now off.”

It is unclear why McNeil’s move to Crystal Palace is not going through and what exactly has derailed it.

The winger will now have to head back to Everton and wait until next summer for his next chance to move on from the Hill Dickinson.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

McNeil has struggled to command a spot in the Everton side when David Moyes has all his options available.

The winger could be even further down the pecking order following the arrival of the highly rated George.

Crystal Palace have still managed to end deadline day having signed Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.

Strand Larsen has put pen to paper at Palace after a £48m deal was agreed between the two sides.

The Norwegian’s arrival hands Oliver Glasner more firepower as he looks to guide the Eagles away from the drop zone.