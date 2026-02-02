Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images

Hansa Rostock hitman Ryan Naderi ‘has arrived’ at Manchester Airport ahead of his Rangers medical, after the Gers ‘significantly upped’ their bid for the striker, according to journalist Andy Newport.

The Gers have been ambitious in the winter window and Danny Rohl has warned others about his side being hungry.

They have made some key additions to their squad as the club hierarchy have beefed up multiple positions as Rangers are looking to power through to the Scottish Premiership title.

Striker Danilo is set for an Ibrox exit and the Scottish giants are on their way to adding a new striker today.

German third-tier club Hansa Rostock’s Naderi is their top target, but the club stalled a potential exit for him.

However, Rangers appear to have overcome their hurdles for the deal, as the German striker is closing in on a move to the UK.

It has been suggested that the 22-year-old frontman has arrived at Manchester Airport on his way to undergoing a Rangers medical.

Game Competition Kilmarnock (H) Scottish Premiership Stranraer (H) Scottish Cup Motherwell (A) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ next three games

Naderi is set to close his move to the Gers, who have upped their offer for the striker recently to convince the 3. Liga outfit.

The German forward spent some years at Borussia Monchengladbach’s youth system, where he impressed.

However, he could not break through to the first team and joined Hansa Rostock in the summer of 2024.

Die Kogge did not want to sanction the striker’s departure this month, but the move to Rangers is happening now.

The Gers will now look to cruise through Naderi’s medical tests to announce his capture from Hansa Rostock in the coming hours.

The Gers are currently six points away from the table-toppers Hearts, and they will look to overtake their bitter rivals, Celtic, first to go against the Jambos for the remainder of the season.