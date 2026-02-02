Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves are now in the process of putting Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes through his medical paces ahead of snapping him up on loan.

The Old Gold look all but certain to be dropping down to the Championship next season and are in the process of selling striker Jorgen Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace.

Adam Armstrong is due to come in from Southampton, which is expected to have the knock-on effect of collapsing a loan move for Rangers for Cameron Archer.

An eye-catching signing in the shape of Gomes is on the agenda also at Molineux and Wolves have an agreement to loan him with an option to buy.

Now, according to journalist Alex Crook, Gomes ‘is having his medical at Wolves this morning’.

The capture of the midfielder, who has been capped by England at international level, is firmly on course and Wolves expect to get it over the line.

Wolves will look for Gomes to come through the medical checks without an issue and then he can sign his loan deal.

Club Years Manchester United 2017-2020 Lille 2020-2025 Boavista (loan) 2020-2021 Marseille 2025- Angel Gomes’ career history

There have been some eyebrows raised at the inclusion of an option to buy in the deal as it would seem highly likely that would see Gomes play in the Championship next term.

He was chased by a host of clubs last summer when his contract at Lille expired, but picked Marseille.

The move to the south coast of France has not worked out for Gomes, who has seen his chances to make an impact limited since November, when he made his last start.

Marseille are prepared to sign off on his departure and it remains to be seen what level the option to buy has been set at.

Gomes will be aiming to play football on a regular basis in the Premier League and good performances could ensure top flight interest next summer.