Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

FC Copenhagen defender Munashe Garananga has travelled to Scotland to undergo a medical before sealing a loan move to Hibernian on deadline day.

The Scottish transfer window does not close until later tonight and clubs are hurrying to get last-minute deals over the line.

David Gray’s team are no different as they look to make sure that they do not come out of the window with a weak-looking squad.

They have already lost their key starter, Kieron Bowie, to Hellas Verona and could lose Miguel Chaiwa as Celtic ponder a move for him.

A defensive option now looks to be on the cards with FC Copenhagen defender Garananga having arrived in Scotland.

He is set to join Hibs on a season-long loan deal, with the Scottish club not having any option to buy the player at the end of the spell, according to Danish journalist Farzam Abolhosseini.

The player is set to undergo his medical in Edinburgh before signing his contract.

Season Position 2024–25 3rd 2023–24 8th 2022–23 5th 2021–22 8th 2020–21 3rd Hibernian’s last five league finishes

He would be Hibs’ sixth signing of the January transfer window and the third on loan.

Garananga would add European experience to Gray’s team, having played in the Champions League with FC Copenhagen.

A Zimbabwe international, Garananga has played 17 games for his country since making his debut in 2023.

Hibs are currently fighting for a top-six place in the Scottish Premiership to make sure that they are in the running for a European spot.