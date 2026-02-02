Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘are exploring’ a deadline day swoop for Krasnodar captain Eduard Spertsyan, according to journalist Dominic King.

The Whites were very active in the summer transfer window and after a good start to Premier League life, they have not been very busy in the winter.

Signing a striker was on their agenda and they went in with a bid for Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen but failed to meet the Midlands outfit’s expectations.

Leeds have also looked at Wolfsburg’s forward Mohamed Amoura, who has been in brilliant form this season, but it has been suggested that they have very little chance of getting hold of the player’s signature before the summer.

They have also explored a move to strengthen their backline with Danilho Doekhi, rivalled by fellow Premier League giants Aston Villa, but faced disappointment as the player wants to see out the season at Union Berlin.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke recently claimed that there are no players in the Whites squad who are pushing for a winter departure, leaving the eyes on incomings.

Now with the clock ticking down on the winter window, it has been claimed that Leeds are plotting a move for a midfield addition from Russia.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Yorkshire giants are interested in signing Armenian international Spertsyan from Russian Premier League outfit Krasnodar before the window slams shut.

Spertsyan has been brilliant this season for Krasnodar, scoring eight goals while registering 13 assists in 18 league games for them.

Leeds have already signed Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion to strengthen their midfield in the winter transfer window and Spertsyan’s arrival could further strengthen that area.

However, it remains to be seen whether Krasnodar will be ready to part ways with their talismanic captain midway through the season.

Farke had a brief spell in charge of Krasnodar, but did not take charge of a game before he left.