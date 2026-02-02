Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United’s forward Joel Piroe will stick around with the Elland Road outfit at least until the summer.

The 26-year-old forward last season played a key role in helping Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha in the summer transfer window and their arrival has limited Piroe’s game time at Elland Road.

The striker has started only two games in the Premier League so far and has racked up only 208 minutes of game time so far.

In the ongoing window, Piroe has no shortage of suitors, with Scottish giants Celtic, who were capable of meeting his wage demands and Rangers being linked with him.

He also drew attention from the Championship, with promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough keen to land him.

However, it has been suggested that the Leeds star is not interested in returning back to the Championship, which delivered a blow to the hopes of Ipswich and Middlesbrough.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Piroe has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027 and according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, he ‘will stick it out’ at Elland Road at least until the summer.

The centre foward joined Leeds from Swansea City in the summer 2023 and has so far featured 110 times for the Yorkshire giants, netting 33 goals while delivering ten assists.

Leeds, on the other hand, are actively looking to add to their forward department and submitted a bid for Wolves’ Strand Jorgen Larsen, which was deemed unsatisfactory by Rob Edwards’ side.

In recent days Whites boss Daniel Farke admitted that no player in the squad is pushing for a departure in the ongoing window.

The Whites are also exploring a transfer swoop for Krasnodar’s talismanic midfielder Eduard Spertsyan in the dying hours of the window.