Newcastle United are pushing to get a deal for Reims midfielder Patrick Zabi over the line before the deadline, according to journalist Craig Hope.

The Magpies have refrained from making any significant signings in the January transfer window, despite manager Eddie Howe struggling for depth in key areas of the pitch.

Their situation has prompted veteran journalist Richard Keys to deliver the verdict that the Newcastle United project for their Saudi owners is over.

One former top-flight player has highlighted the need for cover, specifically in midfield for their first choice midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

The Magpies have been able to identify an option in France but that is being seen as an investment for the future.

In fact, the Tyneside club are pushing hard to sign Zabi from Reims in the remaining hours of deadline day.

Uncertainty, though, remains over whether a deal can be put in place before the stipulated time, but Newcastle ‘have been trying’.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Still just 19, Zabi has been a key part of the Reims midfield in Ligue 2, playing in 18 of their 21 games and helping them fight for promotion.

One of Newcastle’s key midfielders, Sandro Tonali, has attracted interest from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, who spoke to his agents yesterday.

Newcastle are not willing to let Tonali go and now the focus is on adding midfielder Zabi.

The Magpies have not been at their best in terms of form this season and currently find themselves tenth in the table, though their Champions League campaign is right on track.