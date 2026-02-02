Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic, who is at RB Leipzig, has had his proposed move to Serie A strugglers Fiorentina called off.

The Serbian right-sided full-back broke through at Red Star Belgrade and impressed at the club as a teenager.

Two years ago, the Birmingham club identified his talent and paid a hefty £8m for him, tying him on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Last winter, they loaned him out to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig with an option to buy, which was underwhelming for both parties.

In the summer window, the Serbian full-back rejoined Die Roten Bullen on a fresh loan, and his arrival was talked up by the club’s sporting director.

Nedeljkovic suffered a knee injury early doors, and he is on the fringes of Ole Werner’s side, as he has mostly been a bit-part option for them.

Earlier today, it was suggested that the German top-flight club were in talks with Aston Villa for an early termination of his loan.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

And Serie A relegation battlers Fiorentina were looking to loan in the Serbian in the dying embers of the winter window.

La Viola, though, are not getting their hands on the 20-year-old as the deal ‘is ruled out’, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia as there ‘is not enough time’.

The winter transfer window in Italy has now closed and a deal for the Aston Villa man is not going through.

Nedeljkovic has played fewer than 300 minutes of football in all competitions for Die Roten Bullen, starting only three Bundesliga games.

The Villa loanee has not played a minute of football since mid-December and he has to stay put in Germany until the end of the season.

Aston Villa have had some PSR concerns for a while now and they could look to move him on a permanent deal when he returns to the club next summer.