Highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur striker Mason Melia is ‘not expected’ to be loaned out this season, as he is expected to be in and around the senior team, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

The north London club put special emphasis on developing top talents, snapping up a host of promising youngsters and sending a number of them out on loan.

The likes of Yang Min-hyeok, Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai are clocking regular senior game time on loan spells away from Tottenham.

Last winter, Spurs agreed on a deal worth €2m with St Patrick’s Athletic for highly regarded attacking talent Melia, and it could reach up to €4m with add-ons.

Spurs beat some top European clubs to his signature and the 18-year-old arrived in England only last month from the Irish club.

The teenage striker played 98 times for the Irish outfit and impressed with 25 goals and eight assists, and is a part of the Ireland Under-21s set-up.

However, soon after his arrival, he suffered a minor setback with a back injury, which he is currently recovering from.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Even though Spurs prefer loaning out their highly rated talents to ensure their growth quickly, they have a different plan for Melia.

It has been suggested that the 2007-born attacking talent will ‘start getting involved’ around Tottenham’s first team for the rest of the season.

Melia will hope to learn the trade of playing up front from the likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke, the latter scored a brace against Manchester City at the weekend.

Thomas Frank could do with another option up front for the rest of the season, as the north Londoners have some serious injury concerns up top.

Spurs fans will hope see the Irish striker grow into a future superstar at the club, after they were left disappointed by Troy Parrott, who could not break into the first team and eventually left.