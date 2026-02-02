David Rogers/Getty Images

Brazilian club Vasco da Gama have finalised Cuiabano’s loan arrival from Nottingham Forest, and the left-back will seal his move away from the Reds in the coming days.

Evangelos Marinakis has shown that he is extremely ambitious and has continued his trend to spend freely in transfer windows.

A host of incomings and outgoings were facilitated in the winter window to balance out the squad.

The Tricky Trees were looking to bring in a new left-back and were linked with multiple options around Europe for a potential recruitment.

German full-back Luca Netz has joined the Premier League club from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchenglabach on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Now they have sanctioned a frozen-out left-back’s departure, as 22-year-old Brazilian left-back Cuiabano is set for a move.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

According to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, the Forest left-back has agreed to join Vasco da Gama on a loan-to-buy deal.

It has been suggested that the Serie A club will have an option to buy him if he impresses in Brazil.

The transfer window in Brazil remains open until next month and the Forest star is set to finalise his switch to Vasco da Gama ‘in the coming days’.

Cuiabano was signed from Botafogo last summer, which saw him head to England to sign a four-year deal at the City Ground.

However, he insisted on making a move back to Brazil quickly and he joined Botafogo on loan again.

The 22-year-old Brazilian is an attacking wide-back,and he can play further forward as a left-midfielder, but has not made a senior appearance for Forest yet.

He played twice for the Nottingham Forest Under-21s, and the Tricky Trees will hope that Cuiabano will impress the Brazilian club to convince them to sign him permanently when his loan ends.