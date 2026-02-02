Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Portsmouth have an agreement in place to sign Madiodio Dia from Norwegian second division club Haugesund, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pompey are scurrying to get some last-minute deals over the line before the January transfer window closes.

They remain in the hunt for Derby County and Stoke City transfer target Svante Ingelsson, despite the complexity of doing a deal for him.

Defence is another area which is being looked at and despite having brought in Aji Alese From Sunderland, they are keen on one more.

Young Senegalese defender Dia is a player of interest for Pompey.

In fact, an agreement is already in place to sign the 22-year-old from Haugesund.

Pompey now face a race against time to officially confirm the move for Dia.

In the 2025 season that saw Dia’s club Haugesund being relegated from the Norwegian top-flight, the 22 year-old played 23 games and scored a lone goal.

Portsmouth have a job in hand to save their Championship status, currently being placed just four points above the relegation zone.

They have shown decent form of late, winning two of their last five games and drawing two.

Standing at six feet four inches, Dia would be an aerial presence inside the Portsmouth box for the second half of the season.

Portsmouth will now be looking to get the deal over the line and completed without any hiccups.