Rangers have completed a transfer for Hansa Rostock star Ryan Naderi, with the fee that the 3. Liga German side will receive from the Gers now becoming clear.

Gers boss Danny Rohl was keen to bring in a centre forward in the ongoing window to give them a good chance of competing for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers came close to signing Cameron Archer from Southampton but ultimately saw the move collapse because the Saints sold Adam Armstrong.

Rangers have another player in mind in the form of German third division star Naderi, but Hansa Rostock were not ready to let him leave in the ongoing window.

Rohl was personally pushing Rangers to get the deal over the line, and the German centre forward was also keen on joining the Glasgow giants.

The Gers refused to take no for an answer despite Hansa Rostock’s insistence on keeping him at the club and upped their previous offer on the morning of deadline day.

The 22-year-old forward travelled to Glasgow earlier today to undergo medical and complete the deal

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

However, it was suggested that Rangers were yet to convince Hansa Rostock on the move but now according to Sky Deutschland, both clubs have finally come to an agreement of the transfer.

Rangers are set to pay a hefty €5.5m transfer fee upfront to the German side and the deal could potentially go up to €6m, including the add-ons.

The third-tier side will also receive 20 per cent of the fee from Naderi’s future transfer from Rangers, and the deal is the most expensive transfer for the German third division.

Rangers will be hoping that the 22-year-old will be able to hit the ground running straight away to help the team achieve their goals this season.