Sheffield United are plotting a bid for Mikey Johnston despite West Brom telling them he is not for sale, according to Baggies insider Eya We Gew.

The Baggies are not doing well in the Championship as they currently sit 21st in the table, 30 games deep in the season, with their decision to replace Ryan Mason with another virtual managerial rookie in Eric Ramsay being dubbed a risk.

They will be falling into the relegation zone if 22nd-positioned Blackburn Rovers beat Sheffield Wednesday, who are in crisis, on Tuesday night.

The Baggies club hierarchy have brought in Max O’Leary, Danny Imray, and Jamal Jimoh-Aloba to bolster the squad in the winter window.

However, they plan to keep their star players in the final hours of the transfer window, but some of them do have transfer interest.

Versatile Irish attacker Johnston is subject to serious interest from fellow Championship club Sheffield United, who are looking to back Chris Wilder for a late dash up the table.

The Blades are yet to submit a ‘firm offer’ for the 26-year-old, but they are considering making an offer for the attacker.

Club Years Minnesota United 2024-2026 West Brom 2026- Eric Ramsay’s managerial career

However, the Baggies have no intention to let go of Johnston this late in the winter window, and Sheffield United have been told that the Irishman is not for sale.

The former Celtic attacker was close to making a shock move to Brazilian Serie A club Flamengo last year on a deal worth £5m after there was a club-to-club agreement.

However, the news of his potential arrival at the Brazilian club angered the powerful people at the Mengao, which saw the deal fall through.

The 26-year-old ended up staying at West Brom and he has been one of the standout players at the Hawthorns.

Johnston has played 29 Championship games this term and has contributed to eleven goals directly in the process.

His deal runs for two more years at the Championship outfit and it remains to be seen if the Blades will be able to convince the Baggies with a lucrative offer for the versatile Irish attacker.