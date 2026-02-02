Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Crystal Palace star Jesuran Rak-Sakyi is expected to sign for Stoke City today after turning down Millwall, according to journalist Bob Manzi.

In the ongoing window, Crystal Palace are desperate to strengthen their attacking department and they are after the signature of Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was on Leeds United‘s agenda.

Departures are also expected from Selhurst Park as Oliver Glasner looks to shuffle his squad on deadline day.

Rak-Sakyi has struggled to win over the Austrian boss and the Eagles are prepared to let him depart on loan to secure regular game time.

The winger, who spent the first half of the season on loan with Turkish outfit Caykur Rizespor, has suitors in the market with European outfits Lille, Monaco and Celtic having showed interest in signing him.

Millwall have been keen to take Rak-Sakyi to the Den, but the Lions are missing out on the winger, who turned down the move.

The 23-year-old winger has been tempted by the idea of heading to the Potteries with Mark Robins’ Stoke side.

Stoke are set to win the race for Rak-Sakyi as they have agreed a loan deal with Crystal Palace which does not contain any option to buy.

The deal taking the winger to the Potteries will just be a straight loan until the end of the season and if Stoke do want him on a permanent basis they will need to hold talks with Crystal Palace in the summer.

Rak-Sakyi has made ten appearances for the Palace senior team so far and he was linked with Scottish giants Rangers regarding a move during the summer transfer window.

He has been highly rated, but has made no real impact at Selhurst Park.

Stoke are in the race for the playoff spots and Robins wants to introduce more quality to their squad as he has a midfielder in his mind also.

They are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday star Svante Ingelsson and they are facing competition from Millwall and Portsmouth.