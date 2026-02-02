Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United target Antonin Kinsky is going nowhere as Tottenham Hotspur are adamant that the young shot-stopper is a ‘key’ part of their squad, according to journalist Rob Dorsett.

In the ongoing window, Spurs have brought in Souza and Conor Gallagher following a host of injuries to the first team.

Welsh forward Brennan Johnson left for fellow London club Crystal Palace and no major business is expected in the dying embers of deadline day.

Second-choice custodian Kinsky has been linked with multiple clubs regarding a potential move this winter.

Premier League strugglers West Ham United, who are fighting to stay up, have been widely linked with a move for the young Czech goalkeeper.

The north Londoners, though, have no intention to part ways with the 22-year-old, who is not ‘going anywhere’ in the closing stages of the window.

Spurs consider the Czech Republic Under-21 international as an important part of their squad, at least for the remainder of the campaign.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Hammers are not the only club keen on the ex-Slavia Prague star, as clubs from Spain and Italy want him.

Except for Guglielmo Vicario, though, Thomas Frank does not have any senior options between the sticks, which makes Kinsky’s potential departure impossible.

He was signed for a chunky £12.5m last winter when Vicario got injured, and he played ten matches for Spurs until the Italy custodian’s recovery.

Vicario, 29, has come under severe criticism for his decision-making, but he kept his spot, and one former top-flight striker believes that Spurs do not have a capable option to replace the under-fire Italian.

The Italy custodian’s days could be numbered at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Serie A giants Inter Milan see him as their preferred long-term option.

And it remains to be seen whether Spurs consider Kinsky as his long-term replacement, if he does end up leaving after the season ends.