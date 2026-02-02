Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have pushed in a deal sheet to sign highly rated Hearts star and Arsenal target James Wilson on an academy loan, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Hearts academy and he has already made 45 appearances for the senior side, netting eight goals in the process.

Wilson has not lived up to his early career expectations, but he has drawn eyes from south of the border, with London giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur fighting for his signature.

Mikel Arteta’s side were considering taking Wilson on loan for the rest of the season with the intention of including an option to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer in the event of Wilson impressing them.

Wilson last season made 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership but this season has been a bit part player for them.

Spurs also want to sign him on loan and add him to their Under-21 set-up to evaluate the 18-year-old before they make a decision on him.

Now it has been suggested that Spurs have managed to beat their north London rivals Arsenal to the race for Wilson’s signature.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Thomas Frank’s side have agreed to take Wilson on an academy loan and they have pushed in a deal sheet to buy themselves some time to complete the deal.

Spurs have already brought in Souza and Conor Gallagher in the winter transfer window and Wilson is set to be the last player coming in before the window closes.

The 18-year-old has also made a senior appearance for the Scottish national team and is a regular for the Under-21s side.

If everything goes alright, then Wilson will be determined to work hard and impress in the Spurs academy set-up to earn a permanent move in the summer.