Clive Rose/Getty Images

Watford have rejected a host of high-profile offers for winger Othmane Maamma, who is set to stay at the Championship side for the rest of the season at least.

With just hours remaining in the transfer window, Lille, Nantes, Roma and Monaco are seeking to strengthen their attacking options and have set their sights on the highly rated Moroccan forward.

Fending off interest from Lille, Les Canaris have formally approached Watford for his signature and are now waiting to see if the English side will loosen their grip on the young talent as the window ticks down.

All of the aforementioned clubs made offers for the Morocco Under-20 international, but all of those offers have been turned down by the Hornets, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The 20-year-old joined Vicarage Road last summer on a four-year contract from Montpellier for a deal worth €1.3m, and he has featured in only 16 matches, scoring three goals and contributing one assist.

The forward is under contract with the Hornets until 2029 and Watford were demanding upwards of €10m to let him leave.

However, following multiple offers for big-name European clubs in the recent hours, the Championship side have turned down all those offers.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The 20-year-old will remain a part of the Hornets squad, and they are counting on him, with the club pushing for a top-six finish by the end of the campaign.

Watford have just parted ways with Javi Gracia, who resigned, despite a former Championship star praising the club’s decision to bring him back as one of their smartest moves in recent years.

The Hornets sit tenth in the Championship, but in an intensely tight campaign, they hold 43 points with a game in hand over most of the sides above them and sit just four points behind Wrexham, who currently occupy a playoff spot.

Whether the interested clubs will make an offer for Maamma in the final hours of the window to test Watford’s stance, remains to be seen.