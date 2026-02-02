Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Celtic target Fares Ghedjemis is ‘close to staying’ at Serie B club Frosinone, as the Scottish club’s offer is significantly lower than what the Italian club want.

The Bhoys are rising in the league table, as they currently sit second, ahead of their rivals, following their 2-0 win over Falkirk at the weekend.

Tomas Cvancara and Julian Araujo have been the only additions to the squad in this window, but Celtic are eyeing more players.

Striker Junior Adamu is close to making a loan move to Celtic Park, despite other clubs trying to hijack his proposed move.

They moved on their bit-part forward Shin Yamada on loan to Germany and are keen on a versatile attacker before the transfer deadline expires later today.

Bhoys boss Martin O’Neill did recognise the need for more attackers, as they have been widely linked with Damir Redzic and Ghedjemis.

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Ghedjemis is set to stay in Italy, as he is ‘close to staying’ at the Serie B club.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that the Bhoys’ offer is ‘well below’ what the Canarini want for the 23-year-old.

The second-tier Italian club were ready for the right-winger’s departure, as they even looked for his potential replacements in this window.

The tall winger spent most of his career in France, playing for multiple lower-league French clubs before making a move to Italy.

In the winter window of 2024, Frosinone signed him from Rouen on a fee of around €300,000 for the French winger when they were in the Serie A.

Ghedjemis’ current contract runs until the end of the season at the Serie B club, but there is an option to extend his deal by one year.

All eyes will be on Celtic to see if they are willing to uplift their offer for the 23-year-old winger, or if they will move on to other targets in the dying embers of deadline day.