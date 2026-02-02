Michael Regan/Getty Images

West Ham United are progressing to sign Axel Disasi from Chelsea, as his reports are being assessed after he completed his medical tests, according to journalist Jack Rosser.

The Hammers have been pushing to sign a centre-back after they terminated Igor Julio’s loan last month, sending him back to Brighton.

Chelsea’s frozen-out defender Disasi emerged as their top target, and they are still pushing to do that deal.

It was suggested that the Hammers were not ‘entirely sure’ if the deal would go through, but they scheduled his medical for him anyway.

And in recent hours, it was suggested that the deal was getting complicated in the dying embers of the winter window.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Hammers, as the deal is currently ‘progressing’ with the window rapidly closing.

The 27-year-old central defender has already completed his medical tests ahead of the potential loan move to the London Stadium.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

And currently, the results of Disasi’s medical tests are being examined before everything is cleared for the deal to happen.

The Frenchman impressed in his half-season loan spell at Aston Villa last term, and the Birmingham club looked to keep him.

They could not keep hold of the Frenchman, who returned to the Blues and did not play a minute of football for the senior side.

West Ham wanted to sign him from Chelsea in the summer window, but he did not fancy a move to the London Stadium.

He has not had any luck at the London club and is now on the verge of making a switch to the Hammers.

West Ham will hope that the rest of the formalities in Disasi’s deal go through smoothly, as they are fighting relegation, sitting 18th in the table.