West Ham United have scheduled a medical for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, but there are still doubts over whether he wants the move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers want to bring in another centre-back on deadline day, with Igor Julio having ended his loan from Brighton earlier this month.

Disasi, who rejected a move to West Ham last summer, is the player that the Hammers have been working to loan in.

Talks with Chelsea have been positive and West Ham are pushing ahead with the capture of the defender.

West Ham have scheduled a medical for Disasi, however, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg, the Hammers are ‘not entirely sure Disasi wants to join them’.

Disasi will be aware that West Ham find themselves in a relegation scrap and the jury is out on whether the centre-back wants to walk into that situation.

He does though need playing time as he is well down the defensive pecking order at Chelsea, and a move to West Ham could tick that box.

Nuno Espirito Santo has Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo as his central defensive options.

West Ham’s defensive deficiencies were on full display at the weekend when they threw away a two-goal lead at Chelsea to lose 3-2.

The result leaves the Hammers sitting six points from safety, with just 14 more games to save themselves in the Premier League this season.

West Ham had been speaking to Chelsea about adding a possible option to buy in the loan for Disasi.

If the defender is unsure on the move then the existence of such a clause would likely not be something he is happy with.

Disasi was also chased by Italian side Fiorentina during the window, but prefers to stay in the Premier League, ruling out a move to Serie A.