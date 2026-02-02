Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United have been offered two midfielders on deadline day, but deals could depend on whether they are looking to use loan spots for other areas, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers did underwhelming business last summer, but after a poor first half of the season, they have been very busy with recruiting new faces in the winter.

Goalscoring was an issue they failed to solve in the summer and they have brought in players in the form of Pablo, Adama Traore and Taty Castellanos to boost that department.

Strengthening the defensive setup is high on West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s agenda and the Hammers are in talks with Chelsea to sign Axel Disasi on loan.

They have also shown interest in Hull City defender John Egan.

West Ham could potentially see another midfield exit in the shape of Soungoutou Magassa, who has failed to nail down a spot in the side and is now interesting Galatasaray.

They have also sanctioned departures in midfield in the form of Lucas Paqueta to Flamengo and Andy Irving to Sparta Prague, which have trimmed down options in that department.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It has been claimed that West Ham have been offered a couple of midfield options for a deadline day transfer but a deal could depend on whether they are looking to loan players in other areas.

West Ham have already signed Venezuelan international Keiber Lamadrid on loan from Deportivo La Guaira with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The Hammers are closing in on securing Disasi and a deal is likely to be on loan, as both clubs are talking about adding an option to buy in the deal.

Besiktas are holding talks with West Ham for their goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and in the case of a transfer, Nuno will be short of options in that department and might have to bring in a player to deputise for Alphonse Areola.

However, West Ham are racing against time to make decisions, with the clock ticking down on the winter transfer window.